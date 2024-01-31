 Visitors locked inside for 2 hours as farmers gherao GMADA office in Mohali - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Visitors locked inside for 2 hours as farmers gherao GMADA office in Mohali

Visitors locked inside for 2 hours as farmers gherao GMADA office in Mohali

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Jan 31, 2024 07:33 AM IST

Amrinder Singh Tiwana, additional chief administrator, GMADA, agreed to the farmers’ demand of holding a meeting with senior officers before February 10

People visiting GMADA office in Phase 8 on Tuesday were blocked from leaving the building for two hours after 50 farmers gheraoed the premises, demanding allotment of showrooms against land acquired by the development authority for Aerocity in 2010.

The protest ended after Amrinder Singh Tiwana, additional chief administrator, GMADA, received the farmers’ memorandum. (HT Photo)
The protest ended after Amrinder Singh Tiwana, additional chief administrator, GMADA, received the farmers’ memorandum. (HT Photo)

To prevent the farmers from entering the building, who arrived riding tractors, security guards locked the main gates, also restricting visitors’ exit. While some visitors scaled the walls to leave, others were forced to wait inside for at least two hours.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

While some visitors scaled the walls to leave, others were forced to wait inside for at least two hours. (HT Photo)
While some visitors scaled the walls to leave, others were forced to wait inside for at least two hours. (HT Photo)

Nanki Kaur, 65, a visitor, was seen pleading with farmers to allow her to exit, but farmers expressed helplessness, citing that the gates were closed from inside by the security.

“I am already facing harassment as I am going from pillar to post at the GMADA office to get my work done for several days and now I am stuck inside the building. It’s been over an hour, but no official has turned up to resolve the matter even when the public is being harassed,” Kaur said.

Gurmit Singh, Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal), block president, Kharar, accused the officials of not giving them a hearing despite enduring years of harassment.

“We had no intentions of a protest. We came just to hand over a memorandum to the GMADA chief administrator. But we were not allowed to meet him and the gates were locked from inside. It was not us who harassed people, but GMADA officials,” he said.

The protest ended after Amrinder Singh Tiwana, additional chief administrator, GMADA, received the memorandum from the protesters.

Tiwana agreed to the farmers’ demand of holding a meeting with senior GMADA officers before February 10. DSP HS Bal also reached the spot to pacify the farmers.

Meanwhile, another farmer leader, Nachhatar Singh Baidwan, said, “We will block key roads in the city and stage a protest outside GMADA office on February 16 if our demands are not met.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On