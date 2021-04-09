IND USA
Senior IAS officer Viswajeet Khanna will take charge as the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman on Monday. (HT Photo)
Viswajeet Khanna is new PSERC chairman

He will take charge from Kusumjit Sidhu as the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission head on Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 03:49 PM IST

The Punjab government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Viswajeet Khanna as chairman of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC).

He will take over from Kusumjit Sidhu, who completes her tenure on April 12.

At present, Khanna is posted as the financial commissioner, revenue.

After his joining on Monday, he is expected to release the power tariff for this financial year.

Khanna, who is scheduled to superannuate as an IAS officer on June 30, will take premature retirement and head the power regulator body. This appointment is for five years.

