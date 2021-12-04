Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Waiting to meet Punjab CM, elderly woman collapses, dies outside his house in Chandigarh
Waiting to meet Punjab CM, elderly woman collapses, dies outside his house in Chandigarh

The elderly woman from Jalandhar wanted the help of Punjab CM in land grab case; she is suspected to have taken poison after failing to meet him
Police will be sending the elderly woman’s viscera for chemical examination to find out the cause of death. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after a 63-year-old woman from Jalandhar died after she collapsed outside the Punjab chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh, her body was handed over to her family after postmortem.

According to police, the woman, who belonged to Nurmahal in Jalandhar, had come to Chandigarh to meet chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with a land dispute complaint against her brother.

According to sources, she consumed poison in a toilet after being denied entry by the security men posted outside the CM’s house. As she fell unconscious, the police control room was informed, and the woman was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors declared her brought dead.

“A call was received at the PCR about a woman collapsing outside the CM’s house. She was shifted to hospital by police, where she was declared dead. We have initiated inquest proceedings and the body has been handed over to the family,” said Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police (SP, City), Chandigarh.

Police will be sending the woman’s viscera for chemical examination to find out the cause of death. Meanwhile, the woman’s son said: “The doctors did not tell us anything about the cause of death. They said the postmortem report will take about two to three days.” The woman has been cremated.

According to police, the woman had come to meet the CM with a complaint against her brother and sister-in-law, who had allegedly grabbed her share of ancestral land. The woman’s son claimed that earlier the CM had assured her of help, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the chief minister’s office expressed ignorance about the incident.

