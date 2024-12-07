Walkathon to spread awareness against drug abuse

People’s Walk Against Drugs–2, aimed at addressing the drug menace that continues to grip Punjab, took place in the city. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, while announcing the Nasha Mukt-Rangla Punjab campaign in Amritsar on Friday, had urged the civil society to actively support the people’s walk against drugs. The governor will join the walk on December 10 and 11, covering 15 km along the Alawalpur-Kartarpur road. (HT File)

Organised by author and co-founder of the Punjab Lit Foundation, Khushwant Singh, the walk commenced with an ardas (prayer) at Chaunni Kalan village, seeking divine blessings to rejuvenate Punjab’s youth and free them from the clutches of addiction.

The inaugural day saw notable participants such as Lt Gen KJS ‘Tiny’ Dhillon (retd), former director general of DIA, along with sarpanches and panchayat members from various villages. A group of 100 girls from the NGO, Sahyog, accompanied the march, carrying placards and raising slogans advocating for a drug-free Punjab.

Khushwant Singh said, “The message is simple: stay away from drugs. I urged children to take an oath, a solemn pledge, that come what may, they will not consume drugs.” Citing alarming statistics, he added, “Approximately 6.6 million people in Punjab are using drugs, including 700,000 children. This is unacceptable for a state that prides itself on its courage and resilience.”

The walk will continue from Hoshiarpur to Jalandhar, concluding on Wednesday, December 13, at the Jang-e-Azadi Museum in Kartarpur.