 Walk-in help desk at Chandigarh RPO helping process passports faster - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Walk-in help desk at Chandigarh RPO helping process passports faster

ByRobert Abraham, Chandigarh
May 12, 2024 06:29 AM IST

As many as 8,42,375 passports were granted at the RPO from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 in Chandigarh

Introduced around three months back, the walk-in inquiry help desk at the Regional Passport Office (RPO) is proving to be a hit with applicants, with 300 to 400 queries for complex cases being dealt with every day.

An official said apart from the 4,865 applications being processed daily and the walk-in service, the office in Chandigarh also assigned a team to handle queries and address issues through e-mail and social media. (Getty image)
An official said apart from the 4,865 applications being processed daily and the walk-in service, the office in Chandigarh also assigned a team to handle queries and address issues through e-mail and social media. (Getty image)

Apart from providing 300 online appointments for queries daily, the office is addressing walk-in queries through this help desk, enabling faster processing of passport applications, after applicants understand and address the objections.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

To speed up the process, the office had diverted some of its staff to the help desk.

Applications pertaining to name and address change, adverse police report and updating educational documents are considered “complex”.

An official at the Sector 34 office, who preferred not to be named due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct, said, “There are certain applications which require greater scrutiny. These are applications where the applicant is changing one of their particulars from the previous passport, cases where police report is adverse or cases where certain information has been suppressed by the applicant. These cases account for about 1% of the total applications processed.”

Applicant Deepak Sharma expressed, “I applied for a passport three months ago, but the online status was displaying as pending for police verification. After I raised a query on social media, I learnt about the walk-in help desk at the passport office, where I was told about the objections that needed my attention.”

As many as 8,42,375 passports were granted at the RPO from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

An official said apart from the 4,865 applications being processed daily and the walk-in service, the office also assigned a team to handle queries and address issues through e-mail and social media.

There are three Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) under the RPO — PSK Chandigarh, PSK Ambala and PSK Ludhiana. The areas covered by PSK Chandigarh include Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar, Bathinda, Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala, and Mansa.

Similarly, PSK Ludhiana serves Ludhiana, Khanna, Jagraon, and Moga. PSK Ambala caters to people from Ambala, Jind, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Bhiwani, Yamuna Nagar, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. Besides these there are 12 post office PSKs under the Chandigarh RPO.

The RPO releases 1,175 normal and 285 Tatkal appointments daily. Additionally, four mobile vans, with 80 appointment slots each, are also stationed outside the office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Robert Abraham

    Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Walk-in help desk at Chandigarh RPO helping process passports faster

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On