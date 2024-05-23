Want 90% population to be involved in country’s progress: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that his party aims to ensure the participation of 90% of the population in the country’s progress. Rahul Gandhi during an event at Indradhanush auditorium in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora.HT)

Addressing an event in Panchkula on Wednesday evening, he said that 90% of the country’s population comprises of Dalits, Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and tribal communities but its voice is not heard as the system is aligned against them.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He also raised the issue of the arrest of two chief ministers, including Hemant Soren. “Two states elected them. The tribal CM was sent to jail but has not come out yet,” he said, adding, “The national media does not talk of Soren. It’s as if he does not exist.”

“It has become fashionable to say that we have given respect to OBCs/ minorities. Modi ji says it very frequently. But what we need is power, you (Modi) can keep the respect with you,” said the Congress leader

“The argument made against reservation is that of merit. How is it possible that 90% of the population doesn’t have merit,” he said.

Rahul also took a swipe at the BJP, saying the saffron party’s “end” is near. “The BJP/RSS think they have won the battle but they are losing. Abhi interesting time shuru hua hai, BJP’s end is coming.” “Our vision is to ensure the participation of 90% of the population in the making of Bharat,” he said.

Holding a copy of the Constitution, Gandhi said it is not just a book. “If you look at it, it is a transfer of power document. It is a transfer of power process, not just a book.”

Sidelights

Stage strategy: Just before Rahul Gandhi reached the Indardhanush auditorium for the event, the organisers switched over to a generator for power supply. This led to buzz among the audience that the move was aimed at ensuring the BJP government doesn’t snap power mid-way to disrupt Rahul’s speech.

Trucker Rahul: After exiting the event auditorium, Rahul hopped on to a truck, taking everyone, including his security personnel, by surprise. He drove the truck for a few metres, with his security men walking alongside, to reach the helipad where his chopper was waiting.

For a better view: Some members of the audience got into an argument with mediapersons whose cameras were installed in front of their seats, thus blocking their view of the Congress leader.