Want to save Haryana from BJP, says Hooda

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana would not be about winning the polls, but to save the state. Hooda also said that there is a severe shortage of doctors, teachers and government employees. He alleged that education and health facilities are in shambles in Haryana. (HT Photo)

Addressing ‘Jan aakrosh rally’ at Machhrauli village of Badli constituency in Jhajjar, Hooda said that his government had built stadiums in villages to promote sports but this BJP-JJP government has dragged youths towards drugs.

“The people are facing problems due to Parivar Pehchann Patra (PPP) and we will abolish it if voted to power in upcoming assembly elections. During our regime, Haryana was the fastest growing state and number one in per capita income, investment, law and order and now it is vice-versa. The BJP-JJP government is recruiting youths in temporary jobs through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam limited and there is no guarantee of pension and hike in salary under these jobs,” he added.

“The BJP had failed to double farmers’ income. Farmers are in distress as the prices of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides have increased three times and the government has failed to procure their crops on minimum support price,” he added.

The former CM urged the voters to elect his son Deepender Hooda with a massive margin from the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat in upcoming polls.

“Except for the last Lok Sabha polls, Deepender has secured a thumping victory and now we all want him to win the poll with a big margin,” Hooda added.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said the BJP government has pushed the entire Haryana in the debt trap. “Today the state has a debt of more than ₹4 lakh crore. The BJP government has cut-off pension of five lakh elderly people and widows. The Haryana government had merged 4,800 government schools and closed 498 schools. The situation is so grim that 538 schools do not have toilets for girls and 1,047 schools do not have toilets for boys,” he added.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said that the BJP-JJP government is targeting him as he has been raising the public issues.

“In upcoming polls, they will use their all powers against me but this time we have to give them a befitting reply by ensuring Congress’s win from the Rohtak Parliamentary seat with a big margin,” he added.