Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wanted agent held for duping people on pretext of arranging visa : Ludhiana

Wanted agent held for duping people on pretext of arranging visa : Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 01, 2023 11:17 PM IST

Wanted by the police for the past four years for duping people on the pretext of arranging visas for them, a travel agent was arrested by Machhiwara police

Wanted by the police for the past four years for duping people on the pretext of arranging visas for them, a travel agent was arrested by Machhiwara police on Friday.

Wanted agent held for duping people on pretext of arranging visa : Ludhiana (HT FILE)
Wanted agent held for duping people on pretext of arranging visa : Ludhiana (HT FILE)

The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh Chopra of Ludhiana. He is the son of a police personnel.

SHO Machhiwara police station, Mandeep Kaur said that in 2019, a Machhiwara resident Reena Verma had lodged a complaint with the police stating that she runs a spoken English coaching centre. The accused Harpreet along with his accomplice had come to her centre stating that he is a travel agent having an office in Ludhiana and he is into arranging study visas, work permits and tourist visas.

Reena added that eight students of her centre had approached Harpreet for settling abroad. The accused had assured them that he would get them the visas within six months. He took 35 lakh from the students and sent them visas which were later found to be fake. Reena had also alleged that the accused Harpreet is a son of a police officer and threatened her of dire consequence while asking to withdraw the case.

Later, a case under Section 420 of the IPC was registered against the accused in 2019 but he was on the run since then and later the court had also declared him a proclaimed offender.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out