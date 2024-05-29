 Wanted for killing Jammu cop, gangster arrested after brief encounter - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Wanted for killing Jammu cop, gangster arrested after brief encounter

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 30, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Before being arrested, Rohit Kumar alias Makhan reportedly opened indiscriminate fire at the police team, but got injured in a retaliatory fire in Himantpur village of Jalandhar.

The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police arrested a wanted gangster, said to be behind the killing of a Jammu sub-inspector, after a brief encounter in Jalandhar late on Wednesday evening.

The accused reportedly killed a person in December last year and then shot dead a cop in April when a police team went to arrest him in Kathua.
An AGTF team, led by Jalandhar AIG Mukwinder Bhullar, took action after getting a tip-off that the accused, identified as Rohit Kumar alias Makhan of Jammu, had taken shelter in Himantpur village of the district. “The accused started firing indiscriminately at the police team but got injured in a retaliatory fire. He was rushed to a local hospital where he is under medical observation,” Bhullar said.

The police said the accused had a rivalry with one Vicky Sattewala and killed his gang member Vasudev Sharma in December 2023. In April 2024, he opened fire at a police team of Kathua (Jammu), led by sub-inspector Deepak Sharma, who succumbed to his injuries.

“The accused, along with others, was wanted as they first shot dead a person in 2023 and when a police team went to apprehend them, they killed a sub-inspector,” AIG Bhullar added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Wanted for killing Jammu cop, gangster arrested after brief encounter
