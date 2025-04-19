Menu Explore
Waqf amendment doesn’t serve Cong’s appeasement politics: Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 19, 2025 06:24 AM IST

Addressing the media here, Saini said that the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had introduced the Waqf bill during the 2013-14 eyeing Muslim votes and that it lacked provisions that served the interest of the Muslim community.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday accused the Congress party of doing politics of ‘appeasement’ by introducing the original Waqf bill in a haste during 2013-2014.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini drinks milk directly from a bucket at Kiloi village in Rohtak district on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)
“The amended act is designed to benefit Muslims. The Congress party has a problem with the Waqf Amendment Act as it is not suiting their appeasement politics,” he added.

Attacking the opposition parties, Saini said that these parties are making attempts to maintain their relevance by holding protests.

On a question regarding Congress leaders protesting against the Enforcement Directorate while accusing the BJP government of misusing the central agencies in the National Herald money laundering case, chief minister Saini said that if the Congress leaders have not done anything wrong, they should not fear investigation and cooperate with the investigating officials.

