War against drugs: Day 36| 71 smugglers nabbed, 1.5kg heroin, 500gm opium seized

Punjab Police nabbed 71 drug smugglers and recovered 1.5 kg heroin, 500 gm opium and ₹6,020 drug money on Saturday, the 36th day of its anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’. Punjab Police nabbed 71 drug smugglers and recovered 1.5 kg heroin, 500 gm opium and ₹ 6,020 drug money on Saturday, the 36th day of its anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’. (Representational image)

Since the campaign started on March 1, as many as 4, 990 drug smugglers have been arrested.

Special DGP, law and order, Arpit Shukla said over 200 police teams, comprising over 1,200 police personnel, under the supervision of 83 gazetted officers, conducted raids at 429 locations across the state, leading to the registration of 48 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. Police teams also checked 460 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he added.

The special DGP said the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy— enforcement, de-addiction and prevention (EDP) — to eradicate drugs from the state. As part of the ‘de-addiction’ initiative, Punjab Police also convinced a person to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment.