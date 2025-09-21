War on drugs: After Yudh Nashian Virudh, Punjab set to roll out ‘Soorma’ scheme

After the launch of its ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign earlier this year, the Punjab government is preparing to roll out another drug de-addiction initiative titled ‘Soorma’. According to an official communique, nodal psychiatrists in all districts have been directed to identify eligible individuals who can be nominated and oriented as Soorma before Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann officially launches it. (HT File)

As part of the programme, individuals who have successfully overcome substance dependence will be roped in as community ambassadors, or ‘Soorma’ as they will be termed.

According to an official communique, nodal psychiatrists in all districts have been directed to identify eligible individuals who can be nominated and oriented as Soorma before Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann officially launches it.

These ambassadors will leverage their lived experiences to build trust, guide others towards recovery and serve as motivating agents at the grassroots level.

The Punjab health department has also directed all deputy commissioners in the state to transfer funds under the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan to the district drug rehabilitation societies (DDRS) by September 23, to fund the travel expenditure and training incentives of the ambassadors.