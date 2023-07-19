Amritpal’s wife ‘stopped’ from boarding flight to UK from Indira Gandhi International Airport

Waris Punjab De chief and National Security Act (NSA) detainee Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur on Wednesday said she was allegedly stopped from boarding a UK-bound flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi by the authorities without any reason. She said she had been stopped for the third time and termed it as a “violation” of human rights. Waris Punjab De chief and National Security Act (NSA) detainee Amritpal Singh (File photo)

A UK citizen, Kirandeep, said, “I have been stopped for the third time from going to England and the law requires me to return within 180 days. Being a British citizen, certain rules are different for me. I booked a flight for July 14 after confirming that I will not face any issues.”

“On July 14, until morning, I was told that everything is clear and I could leave, but later I was stopped from leaving. The authorities told me to wait until July 18 and I booked a flight again for the July 19 but was again stopped,” she said.

She said, “No official has spoken to me directly and they are contacting those in contact with me to convey such messages. They don’t want me to attend Sikh activist Avtar Singh Khanda’s funeral, the details of which are not in my knowledge. They fear that I will give a speech there and create a movement.”

“It is the government and agencies stopping me from leaving. I am trying to make a trip back required by law, which would be only for a week or two. I do not intend to stay there for a long period,” she said.

“Officials say there is a look out circular issued against me but I am not being provided any such document supporting the claim.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON