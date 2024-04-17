Warp and weft: Weaving a wonderful world with words

Words play a miraculous role in our lives. Words have energy and power with the ability to help, heal, hurt, harm, and humiliate. They can make or mar one’s personality and relations. Words create, mould, transform and shape one’s life. Motivating and inspiring words can escalate one’s career, whereas it’s mere words that can push one into the dungeons. Words beautifully convey information, provide entertainment and make connections. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

One should be prudent in the right and judicious use of words. Words beautifully convey information, provide entertainment and make connections.

Intrigued and influenced by the power of words, I keep adding new words to my vocabulary thanks to the articles, debates, discussions and stories published in various publications that aid in augmenting my treasure trove.

A couple of years ago, I came across the word, supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, while checking notebooks of my students and the moment the word was shared and discussed with the class, it created a rush of excitement, as everyone was keen to know its meaning and wanted to pronounce and use the word to the best of their abilities. Here, I realised how riveting the world of words could be and the same is transferred to my students to keep their interest alive and kicking.

Looking for new words, and using them appropriately has been my first and foremost aim and the same is imparted to my students. Following in my footsteps, they are always eager to use the word fitting to the situation. Once I showed them a well-written, thought-provoking article and they were asked to share their feedback on it. To my surprise, one of my students penned the word hilarious. On being asked, he explained that he liked it and wanted to convey the same by using the word. Amusingly, the usage tickled the funny bone of everyone present.

Due to globalisation, a myriad of foreign words has sneaked into our mainstream language. During our visit to Paris, I heard umpteen French words that are used quite often in the English language. Each of these words encompasses a bigger feeling, an action, or an emotion, in a way we can’t. Their pronunciation excited me the most. Happily, I gathered words and added them to my wordlist and rejoiced on sharing these beautiful words with my students. It gives me immense pleasure when I see them using ‘sans’ for without, ‘chic’ for style and ‘milieu’ for the environment to pen their ideas creatively. The list is endless and the joy of learning new words is exciting and never-ending.

The right usage of the word conveys and communicates the message effectively. Thinking, choosing and finally deciding the right word could do wonders in balancing and keeping relations safe. Think before you speak, the maxim always advises you to focus on appropriate words to be chosen while interacting with people. Certainly, it can weave a magical impact in transforming, building and cementing the foundations of a bond, making it deep and connected. imartisood@gmail.com

The writer is a freelance contributor