Warring flays Punjab tax dept’s ‘arm-twisting’ tactics

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 21, 2025 07:24 AM IST

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for what he said were the state tax department’s ‘arm-twisting’ tactics.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (HT File)
In a statement released on Sunday, Warring alleged finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema had directed all 250 excise and taxation officers (ETO) of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) wing to carry out at least four raids each in a month.

Warring added that the ETOs were asked to collect at least 8 lakhs from each raid. The Ludhiana MP pointed out that this translates to 1,000 raids with 80 crore in penalties every month, leading to collection of 960 crore annually.

He said the state government, already at the verge of bankruptcy, has now resorted to a novel way of ‘robbing and looting’ the traders. Warring added that the Punjab government wants to pay 1,000 each to women and has decided to take this money forcibly from traders. “It is like robbing Peter to pay Paul,” he said.

He warned that the Congress will not allow such ‘intimidation’ of the traders at any cost.

