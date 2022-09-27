Warring slams CM Mann

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday dared the chief minister Bhagwant Mann that if his government was so keen to prove their confidence, let them seek the confidence of people of Punjab by holding fresh elections after dissolving the Vidhan Sabha. Reiterating that the ‘Operation Lotus’ claim of the AAP was a mere “drama”, Warring asked, “Why would BJP destabilise or dethrone your government as you are their B-team only?” He said that the BJP has been destabilising only the Congress governments instead. “Why are you enacting the drama of seeking vote of confidence in the Vidhan Sabha, nobody has any doubt about your majority in the house, better seek the vote of confidence of people of Punjab which you definitely have lost”, Warring said to the chief minister. The PCC president said that nobody has any doubt about the confidence of the House but what is doubtful is the confidence of the people of Punjab in this government. He said that wherever the AAP fought elections, it harmed the Congress to benefit the BJP. “You helped and facilitated the BJP’s victory in Uttarakhand and now you are trying to repeat it in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as well”, he told the AAP.

