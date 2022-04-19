Warring to take charge as Punjab Congress president on April 22
Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu will take charge on April 22 in the presence of senior party leaders.
The two new appointees will take charge at a simple ceremony to be held at the state headquarters of the party in Chandigarh, according to a Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson.
Third-time MLA from Gidderbaha segment of Muktsar district and a former transport minister, Warring, 44, was named the party’s state unit chief on April 9. He succeeds Navjot Singh Sidhu.
85 cases in Mumbai, highest in two months
Mumbai Mumbai reported 85 cases, the highest in two months, while Maharashtra reported the highest cases for the month of April at 137 on Tuesday. In the 19 days between April 1 and 18, the state has clocked 2,024 cases, while during the same period in 2020, 3,346 cases were recorded. Maharashtra has been reporting fewer than 200 cases for the last 25 days. It also saw three deaths, taking the toll to 1,47,820.
SGPC raises concern over ‘disappearance’ of Pakistan’s first Sikh cop
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday raised concern over the alleged disappearance of Pakistan's first Sikh police officer Gulab Singh Shaheen, calling it an act of repression against minorities in the neighbouring country. Condemning “injustice and excesses” on the Sikhs in Pakistan, SGPC president Harjinder Singh said in the past too, there have been such “unfortunate” incidents, making it clear that the minority community is not safe there.
J&K’s security situation much better than before: DGP
DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is much better than before and attributed the improvement to successful conduct of counter-terror operations in the region. Our policy is not to buy peace in J&K, but establish it: LG J & K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinhaid the government's policy is not to buy peace, but to establish an everlasting one by destroying the entire eco-system of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Delhi records 632 fresh Covid-19 cases, no death; positivity rate at 4.42%
Delhi on Tuesday reported 632 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate dropped to 4.42 per cent from 7.72 per cent even as the city had recorded 501 new cases a day before. The active cases stand at 1,274, the Delhi health bulletin shows. On Monday, the national capital recorded 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day.
11 people returning after immersion of ashes die in Rajasthan road accident
Eleven members of a family were killed and seven injured on Tuesday when the pickup truck they were travelling in crashed into a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said. Among the 11 dead are two teenagers, Arpit (15) and Naresh (16), and two women, Savitri (45) and Rajbala (35). “Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.
