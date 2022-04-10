Was about to terminate him: Sisodia on former AAP’s HP chief Kesari
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for inducting Aam Aadmi Party’s Himachal Pradesh unit president Anup Kesari and called his former party leader “characterless” adding that the party was about to terminate him today for his “anti-women remarks”.
Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia said, “The party that claims to be the largest party in the world is in such a state that its president and a Union Minister induct such a person into the party who has complaints against his name and who talks ill about women.”
“The chief ministerial face of the BJP hugs a characterless man in frustration. Complaints were received about his misbehaviour with women and we were about to terminate him from the party. Today the BJP has inducted him. That is his rightful place,” Sisodia added taking a jibe at Anurag Thakur.
Anurag launches counteroffensive
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched a counteroffensive against the AAP and Sisodia in particular.
“I welcome the three AAP leaders, including its state president, general secretary and district president of Una, into the party fold. I told them to work as a family. You see, there is a long queue of leaders who want to join the BJP seeing the policies and programmes of PM Narendra Modi,” Anurag said.
“This is the big difference between the two political parties. These were the people who toiled for the AAP in Himachal and now, Sisodia is accusing them. I just wanted to know why is he (Sisodia) afraid of the BJP,” he said.
“The AAP leader deserted the party soon after big leaders visited the state. Like Uttar Pradesh, AAP candidates will lose their deposits in Himachal too,” Anurag said.
He said the AAP and the Congress posed no challenge to the BJP in Himachal. “Still, we take all elections seriously. The party is making efforts to perform better than before,” the Union minister added.
It’s time to be out and proud as pride parade returns to Chandigarh
The LGBTQIA community will gather under Chandigarh's open hand symbol – an emblem of unity of mankind – and march towards Sukhna Lake on Sunday (April 10) celebrating social and self-acceptance, and hard-won legal rights. On the bright side, the cogs of change are slowly but surely turning. Lending support to the pride parade is transgender activist Dhananjay Chauhan, who was instrumental in setting up a separate washroom for trans people on the Panjab University campus.
Wildbuzz | Mantling against pirates
Birds of prey or raptors have colourful terminology to describe their behaviour. The vocabulary for raptors is rich due to the use of such birds for falconry and hawking – Shakespeare adapted many terms from falconry to suggest the human situation in his plays. One such term is 'mantling', when the hawk or falcon or eagle has killed and seeks to hide and protect the food from other raptors or from foxes and dogs.
Witerati | Of April, ambis and aftermath
“April is the cruellest month ...” This poetic ode to the month of April by bard TS Eliot may have been done to death, in the annals of the coronascape as much as cliche-ism. Had Eliot penned this in 'The Wasteland' that is the present pandemic landscape than in the backdrop of the Spanish Flu, then may one venture to say, April may have been the new May. Through post-pandemic's new lens, de-masked and de-fogged.
Random forays | Juggling relationships on life’s treadmill
Even one's parents, siblings and children need continual attention, care and communication in order for them to feel loved and cared for. Friendships too, even if they are usually without agendas, demand attention and care in order for them to continue to exist. People have also become Netflix-oriented , by choice, in a way. Gossip is indeed one of the binding forces that used to develop closer friendships in college life.
Dr Vinay Mohan appointed as medical officer of health in Chandigarh
Dr Vinay Mohan has been appointed as the medical officer health (MoH) with the Chandigarh municipal corporation. A notification to this effect came on Saturday. The post had fallen vacant after the UT administration repatriated the previous MoH, Dr Amrit Pal Singh Warring, in November 2021 over Chandigarh's poor show in Swachh Survekshan 2021. Warring was the first officer repatriated to Punjab by the UT over poor performance. Traditionally, the MOH is from Punjab.
