Was about to terminate him: Sisodia on former AAP’s HP chief Kesari

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for inducting Aam Aadmi Party’s Himachal Pradesh unit president Anup Kesari and called his former party leader “characterless” adding that the party was about to terminate him today for his “anti-women remarks”.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia said, “The party that claims to be the largest party in the world is in such a state that its president and a Union Minister induct such a person into the party who has complaints against his name and who talks ill about women.”

“The chief ministerial face of the BJP hugs a characterless man in frustration. Complaints were received about his misbehaviour with women and we were about to terminate him from the party. Today the BJP has inducted him. That is his rightful place,” Sisodia added taking a jibe at Anurag Thakur.

Anurag launches counteroffensive

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched a counteroffensive against the AAP and Sisodia in particular.

“I welcome the three AAP leaders, including its state president, general secretary and district president of Una, into the party fold. I told them to work as a family. You see, there is a long queue of leaders who want to join the BJP seeing the policies and programmes of PM Narendra Modi,” Anurag said.

“This is the big difference between the two political parties. These were the people who toiled for the AAP in Himachal and now, Sisodia is accusing them. I just wanted to know why is he (Sisodia) afraid of the BJP,” he said.

“The AAP leader deserted the party soon after big leaders visited the state. Like Uttar Pradesh, AAP candidates will lose their deposits in Himachal too,” Anurag said.

He said the AAP and the Congress posed no challenge to the BJP in Himachal. “Still, we take all elections seriously. The party is making efforts to perform better than before,” the Union minister added.