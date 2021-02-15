Waste collection in Chandigarh: MC House to finalise MoU
Going ahead with its plan to take over pan-city door-to-door garbage collection, the Chandigarh municipal corporation is keeping its both options open: either the existing cart-based waste lifters get on board or it would outsource the work of helpers and drivers.
On Monday, it is set to seek the approval of the MC General House on both the issues. The civic body has already received all 390 garbage collection vehicles, and is ready to extend collection of segregated waste to the entire city. The only stumbling block is the missing personnel to man its vehicles.
So far, of 1,342 garbage collectors in the city, only 609 have enrolled with the MC and 147 have started working on its vehicles as helpers and drivers. Notably, last week, the main union of garbage collectors agreed to the MC’s offer. The General House will decide on the model memorandum of understanding (MoU)on Monday.
For enroling garbage collectors for the MC’s takeover, various public notices were given in leading newspapers, with the last one on January 29.
“For ensuring smooth functioning of the door-to-door garbage collection project, helpers may be deployed on outsource basis if the number of helpers required on these vehicles is not met with the existing waste lifters,” said an MC official, on the condition of anonymity.
Various meetings have been held with representatives of garbage collector associations to finalise the MoU, said the official. Payments to collectors from the monthly utility bills, revenue from reusable garbage and insurance are some of the key features of the MoU. It will be effective from the date they start working on the garbage collection vehicles.
The Door-To-Door Garbage Collectors Society, which represents majority of this unorganised sector, on February 8 gave its go ahead to the revised terms and conditions for signing the agreements between individual waste lifters and MC. Another group is still opposing the MC takeover.
