Waste segregation: 786 more challans issued to violators in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 26, 2023 03:57 AM IST

As part of the drive to enforce waste segregation at source, each garbage collection vehicle is being physically tracked by supervisors and waste of each household is being checked

Continuing its drive to enforce waste segregation at source, the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Saturday issued 786 more challans to violators.

Since February 20, Chandigarh MC has been intensively challaning people not segregating waste into dry, wet, sanitary and domestic hazardous waste. (HT File Photo)

Since February 20, MC has been intensively challaning people not segregating waste into dry, wet, sanitary and domestic hazardous waste. The fine ranges from 232 to 11,576 per default depending upon the category of the unit.

It has been over three years since MC mandated segregation of waste at source. But, as per MC officials, the percentage of segregated waste is currently hovering around 65% to 70%. “MC has issued a total 2,895 challans in six days,” MC said on Saturday.

As part of the drive, each garbage collection vehicle is being physically tracked by supervisors and waste of each household is being checked. Also, the performance of door-to-door garbage collectors has been linked with level of segregation.

