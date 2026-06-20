Water, BBMB issues take centre stage at NZC standing committee meet

Himachal government on Friday pushed for the appointment of a whole-time member from the state to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), highlighting its status as a major stakeholder. Himachal Pradesh chief secretary KK Pant with other officials during the NZC standing committee meeting in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)

The matter was taken up during the 22nd meeting of the standing committee of the Northern Zone Council (NZC) held in Shimla, to resolve the interstate issues involving member states and Union territories.

A wide range of issues, including water sharing, food safety, river sharing, crime against women and children, narcotics and disaster management, were discussed during the meeting.

The representatives of the partner states of the NZC, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh, attended the meeting chaired by the chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh, KK Pant.

Besides the BBMB issue, Pant also took up the issue regarding allotment of land for the construction of Himachal Sadan in Sector-52 of Chandigarh and Himachal’s share in Chandigarh, in light of the Supreme Court’s orders, said a statement.

Officials privy to the matter said that Punjab raised the issue of sharing Yamuna river water and sought ₹975 crore from Jammu and Kashmir towards its share of the expenditure on the Ranjit Sagar and Shahpur Kandi dams.

“Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha objected to the discharge of industrial waste from Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi industrial area into the Sutlej through the Sirsa river and sought a Yamuna-Sutlej Link (YSL) instead of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal,” the official, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has been advocating the construction of the Yamuna-Sutlej Link (YSL) instead of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal sought by Haryana. The state argues that if Haryana receives water from Punjab’s Ravi-Beas basin, Punjab is equally entitled to a share of the Yamuna waters, as the river flowed through its territory before the 1966 reorganisation.

During the meeting, Haryana officials sought details of the proposed Malwa Canal project from Harike to Muktsar from Punjab chief secretary and water resources secretary Krishan Kumar, the official added. Despite repeated attempts, Sinha could not be reached for comment.

Officials said that it was also informed in the meeting that a full-fledged zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at Shimla has been made operational. This unit is of strategic importance, which will help in enhanced coordination with state and central agencies, better operational efficacy in sustained field operations and inter-state coordination, besides inter-state and cross-border focus on trafficking corridors.

Pant said that NZC states share several common concerns and opportunities, and by working in close coordination and taking advantage of each other’s experiences and river water sharing, cybercrime, and urban housing, we would be able to achieve our objectives.

“Several long-standing disputes and pending issues of the partner states of the NZC were taken up during the meeting,” Pant said. In all, 66 agenda items of various inter-state concerns were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was followed by presentations of best practices in the NZC states, including three presentations from Himachal.

The meeting was attended by the Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha, Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi; Delhi additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir R Alice Vaz, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Ladakh Dr Laltinkhuma Franklin.

Besides secretary, ISCS, Union ministry of home affairs, Ashish Srivastava, and advisor and additional secretary Manish Bhardwaj and the chief conservator of forests of UT of Chandigarh, Saurabh Kumar, also attended the meeting. The chief secretary of the Rajasthan government V Srinivas attended the meeting virtually along with his senior officers.