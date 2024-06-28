 Wave of financial fraud cases hits Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
Wave of financial fraud cases hits Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 28, 2024 10:21 PM IST

Rattan Kumar, 59, a resident of Sector 27-D, Chandigarh, was defrauded of ₹17.20 lakh by a cyber criminal posing as his uncle DC Jain

The city has recorded a spate of financial fraud cases recently, with multiple FIRs being filed across various police stations.

Police have lodged separate FIRs in connection with these complaints and launched probes. (Stock image)

Rattan Kumar, 59, a resident of Sector 27-D, was defrauded of 17.20 lakh by a cyber criminal posing as his uncle DC Jain. The complainant alleged that the accused initiated contact with him by hacking his uncle’s Facebook ID and took the money from him by misleading him.

Hitesh Thaper of Sector 22 accused Ashish Tripathi of Comfort My Taxi Services, Lucknow, of cheating him out of 8.64 lakh for a new car’s purchase.

Ravi Kumar from Maloya Colony complained that Ashish, Vivek, Vikram and Sumit Chauhan took money from him by falsely promising him a job as a peon in the Chandigarh municipal corporation.

Praween Kumar, chief manager at Indian Bank, Sector 17-B, reported that Avinder Singh, Ram Kishan and others used forged property documents to secure a loan, duping him of 46.5 lakh.

Sheetla Parsad from Vikash Nagar, Mauli Jagran, reported that Pyare Prashad, a resident of Vikash Nagar, cheated him out of 8 lakh through a plot deal.

Raees Ahmed from Morigate, Manimajra, reported that an unknown person defrauded him of 80,000 for the purchase of two LED TVs.

A woman from Manimajra, was cheated of 5 lakh by an unknown person who promised to install a mobile tower.

Akashdeep Singh from Panchkula and others reported that Ajay and Atul, proprietors of SMB Saharas Nidhi Ltd, Sector 40-C, collected 83,000 on a daily deposit basis but failed to return the money. Police have lodged separate FIRs in connection with these complaints and launched probes.

Friday, June 28, 2024
