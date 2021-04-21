Weatherman predicts 2-day wet spell in J&K, Ladakh

The meteorological department predicted a two-day wet spell in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday.

In April, Kashmir has already witnessed back-to-back wet spells accompanied by light snowfall in upper reaches of the valley. India meteorological department (IMD) director Sonum Lotus said the weather in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh will remain cloudy with chances of showers in isolated places.

“Widespread rain, thunderstorm and snowfall could take place in higher reaches such as Zojilla, Gulmarg and higher reaches of the Leh-Manali highway on April 21 and 22,” he said, adding that thereafter the weather will remain largely dry till the end of the month.

After a relatively hot February, March had mostly remained cold and rainy with intermittent precipitation across Jammu and Kashmir. Although the month of February had witnessed a number of snow spells, the month also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperatures. On February 22, Srinagar had recorded 18.6°C temperature while Kupwara had recorded a high of 20.5°C.

The night temperature in Srinagar was 7.2°C. while the tourist resort of Gulmarg remained the coldest place at 1°C.

Traffic on J&K highway suspended due to landslide in Ramban

Banihal/Jammu Vehicular traffic was suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday after a landslide hit the arterial road in the union territory’s Ramban district, officials said. The landslide blocked the highway near the Cafeteria Morh, they said.

Due to the blockade, hundreds of Jammu-bound trucks that started late Monday night from Qazigund are stuck between Ramban and Ramsoo, the officials said.

Passenger traffic has also been stopped at Nagrota and Udhampur, they said.

Deputy superintendent of traffic police, Ramban, Parul Bhardwaj said restoration work started early morning and will take a few hours because of the difficult terrain of the affected area.

(With agency inputs)