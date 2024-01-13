Weatherman predicts snow and rain at isolated places in Himachal

The meteorological office (MeT) has forecasted rain and snow in isolated places of higher hills on January 16 and 17. Himachal Pradesh faced a significant rain deficit of 83% in December, followed by a staggering 100% deficit in January so far. (HT Photo for representational purpose)

The dry weather is likely to persist in the state until January 19 due to the influence of a fresh western disturbance anticipated from January 16.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The state has witnessed a prominent rise in minimum temperatures, ranging from 3 to 10 degrees above normal, as the dry spell continues. Kusumseri, which recorded a -9.1 degrees on Thursday, saw a substantial increase to 0.9 degrees—10.3 degrees above the usual temperature. Dharamsala and Shimla reported minimum temperatures at 9.2 and 9 degrees, respectively, marking a deviation from 6.3 and 5.3 degrees above the normal—an unusual occurrence for this time of year.

Himachal Pradesh faced a significant rain deficit of 83% in December, followed by a staggering 100% deficit in January so far. The Met office’s forecast of ongoing dry spells and warm weather is causing concern among residents, as this could lead to water shortages during the summer months, in addition to potential losses in crop yield.

The maximum temperatures experienced slight fluctuations, Bhuntar emerged as the hottest location during the day, reaching a high of 22.4 degrees. Shimla and Kusumseri recorded highs of 17.7 and 17.5 degrees, respectively—6.6 and 3.2 degrees above the normal temperature range.

The local Meteorological station has issued a warning about the likelihood of dense to very dense fog at isolated places over the next three days in Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Kangra (Nurpur), Sirmaur (Paonta Sahib and Dhaula Kuan), and Solan (Baddi and Nalagarh).