Wedding event at elite Bathinda club violates Covid curbs

Police on Wednesday raided the elite Civil Lines Club in Bathinda where a pre-wedding function was being organised in violation of the Covid guidelines.

A few male members of both families have been detained, the police said.

Located at Civil Lines, the club has influential business and political families as its members.

Bathinda deputy commissioner B Srinivasan is the officiating president of the club. Following infighting among club office-bearers, the district administration took over its management in October 2019.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) BS Virk said according to the state government order, the limit of guests who can attend an indoor event has been fixed at 20 members.

“After an input that a group of people is partying at the club, a police team led by DSP Aaswant Dhaliwal rushed to the spot. Legal action is being taken against the violators,” he said.

About 35-40 people, including senior citizens, women and children were present in the hall on the first floor. Most of them were not wearing masks.

The police team videographed the event.

The DC said he would comment after getting details.

Dhaliwal said an FIR is being registered at the Civil Lines police station.

“The function was a clear disobedience of the DC’s orders and violation of the Disaster Management Act and other legal provisions evoked in view of a pandemic,” the DSP said.