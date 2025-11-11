Week after Samrala kabaddi player’s murder: 4 shooters arrested; SI hurt as accused open fire during weapons’ recovery

A week after a kabaddi player in Samrala was shot dead, police arrested the four main accused from Tarn Taran on Monday, with one of them opening fire at the police team in a bid to flee when the accused were taken for weapons’ recovery in the evening. Following this, the Samrala police team took the accused to Kubbe village near the Sirhind canal to recover the weapons used in the crime. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per information, the accused Harkaran Singh alias Karan of Madpur, Gurtej Singh alias Teji of Chak Sarai village, Rajvir Singh of Chak Sarai village, and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassu of Madpur were caught from Tarn Taran in the morning.

Following this, the Samrala police team took the accused to Kubbe village near the Sirhind canal to recover the weapons used in the crime. On reaching the spot, accused Karan Madpur suddenly opened fire on the police with a pistol that he had hidden there.

Sub-inspector (SI) Narpinder Singh was hit in the thigh, prompting the police to fire back. Karan was also injured in the retaliatory firing and overpowered on the spot. Taking advantage of the chaos, Gurtej alias Teji jumped from the first floor of a building to escape but sustained injuries and was arrested.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav Bains said the injured cop and the two accused were rushed to the Samrala civil hospital for treatment. She added the police are taking strict action against the accused and that another gangster, Ravi Rajgarh, has been brought from Bathinda jail for questioning.

On November 3, four assailants, riding motorcycles, had opened fire in Manki village, killing kabaddi player Gurinder Singh alias Kinda. His friend Dharamveer Singh alias Dhamm was injured, while another youth, Lovepreet Singh, managed to flee the scene.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Karan and his aides had opened fire in Manki village to avenge an earlier assault on his father by Dharamveer and his associates.

Following the incident, multiple police teams were formed, leading to the arrest of 12 aides of the accused.