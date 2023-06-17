Panchkula police arrest welder for printing fake notes

A welder, who learnt the trick of printing currency notes, was arrested by Panchkula police for printing and circulating fake currency on Saturday. A welder, who learnt the trick of printing currency notes, was arrested by Panchkula police for printing and circulating fake currency on Saturday. (Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Prabhjot alias Golu (21) of Patiala who was staying in a rented accommodation in Ambala.

The accused was brought on a production warrant and formally arrested by the police after producing him before the district court in Panchkula on Saturday. He was sent to one-day police custody.

He was arrested in connection with a case registered in January this year on the complaint of the Bank of India regarding deposition of fake currency in a bank account. In April 2023, police arrested Mustakim Salmani, 38, of Mauli Jagran. He had deposited ₹43,000­ (two transactions of ₹27,000 and ₹16,000) in his Bank of India account in January using a cash deposit machine (CDM). Out of these, five notes of ₹500 denomination were found to be fake. When cash is deposited through CDM, the machine segregates fake currency from genuine ones, the police said.

A case under Section 489-B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sector-16 police station in Panchkula. During his questioning, Salmani had told the police that he got the fake currency from his friend Parbhjot.

As per the police, Prabhjot is the main accused and expert who printed the fake currency.

The police post in-charge, Sector 16, Gurpal Singh, said, “Accused Prabhjot along with his friend Sachin had taken a hotel on lease in Jagadhri where they printed the fake currency notes for the last more than one year.”

During preliminary questioning, Prabhjot told the police that he is a ninth pass and worked as a welder. “He learnt the trick of printing fake currency through YouTube videos,” said Gurpal.

He added, “The accused had set up printers in the hotel. They used to order paper used to print currency online,”

The police would now be getting his accomplice Sachin on production warrants.

Prabhjot was lodged in jail after his arrest on February 16 near Jagadari toll plaza with accomplice Mustakim Salmani. Fake currency notes amounting to ₹8.5 lakh in ₹500 and ₹100 denomination were recovered from their possession. A case was registered under Sections 489-A (counterfeiting currency-notes), 489-B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes), 489-C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) at a police station in Chappar in Yamunanagar.

