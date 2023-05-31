West Bengal native kills teen colleague at Ambala factory

A West Bengal native allegedly murdered his 19-year-old colleague during a drinking session at an industrial unit in Ambala’s Mahesh Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. A West Bengal native allegedly murdered his 19-year-old colleague during a drinking session in Ambala’s Mahesh Nagar area. (Getty Images)

The accused was identified as Suraj, who was working as a labourer with the victim, Nikhil, 19, at the factory. Nikhil lived on the factory premises itself.

His brother Sanjeev Kumar, a native of Bihar’s Vaishali district, said on Sunday night, Suraj and Nikhil got together at the latter’s room to consume alcohol.

Sanjeev said he received information around 9.30 pm that his brother had been murdered. On reaching the room, he found injuries on his chest, neck, face and head.

Following his allegation that Suraj had murdered his brother, police booked him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mahesh Nagar police station on Monday.

On Tuesday, an autopsy was conducted at the sub-divisional civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

Inspector Rampal Singh, SHO, Mahesh Nagar police station, said, “The body was handed over to the family for last rites after the autopsy. There are blunt injuries on the body. We are probing if he was attacked with a weapon or he pushed off from height. The reason behind the murder also remains unknown.” Further investigation is underway to nab Suraj.