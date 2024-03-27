Wet spells in J&K likely from Wednesday: MeT

Jammu and Kashmir is bracing up for two back to back western disturbances - moisture laden winds from Mediterranean - from Wednesday evening which are expected to bring rains and snowfall in higher reaches. Jammu and Kashmir is bracing up for two back to back western disturbances - moisture laden winds from Mediterranean - from Wednesday evening which are expected to bring rains and snowfall in higher reaches. (AFP File Photo)

Director of the meteorological centre in Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather will take a wet turn for the next few days.

“From March 27 evening, two back to back western disturbances are approaching J&K with rain and light to moderate snowfall between March 29 to 30,” he said.

“Thunderstorm, lightning activity with possibility of hailstorms and gusty winds during 27-30th March also expected,” he said

He also urged farmers to suspend their operations till the end of the month. “Farmer should stop chemical spraying or fertiliser application or irrigation activities from tomorrow afternoon and resume them from April 01,” he said.

The MeT, in a detailed update, said March 27 to 28 will be generally cloudy with light rain and snow over higher reaches at many places.

“From 29 to 30, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy with light to moderate rain and snow at most places during the 29th evening to the 30th evening/night,” it said.

March 31 may also witness intermittent light rain and snow at few places.

The weather will improve from the beginning of next month. “From April 1 to 4, the weather will be generally dry,” it said.

The MeT advised the travellers and tourists to plan accordingly particularly during 30th March. “There is also the possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones during the above period,” it said.