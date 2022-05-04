What took HPSC so long to cancel dental surgeon, HCS prelims exam, asks Congress

The Congress on Tuesday asked as to why the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) took over five months in ordering the cancellation of dental surgeon exam and HCS preliminary exam when corrupt practices and irregularities were detected in the conduct of these exams in November last year.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, in an online briefing, said it seems the state government was trying to cover up the matter. “Is it possible that a deputy secretary can execute such a scam on his own? Who were the powers behind this corruption? The chief minister needs to answer this,” he said.

The HPSC had on May 2 ordered cancellation of two examinations after irregularities were detected.

The state vigilance bureau (SVB) had on November 18 last year arrested HPSC deputy secretary Anil Nagar from the commission’s office in Panchkula for allegedly accepting illegal gratification for manipulating the results of the dental surgeon examination.

During subsequent investigations, irregularities were also detected in the HCS preliminary examination. Certain discrepancies were found in the answer sheets of about 1,500 candidates who appeared in the HCS preliminary exam.

The HCS preliminary examination will now be held on July 10 and only those candidates who were found eligible to appear in the September 12 exam will be allowed to appear. The commission said examination for 81 dental surgeons will be held on June 19.

Surjewala also criticised the state government for not affording opportunity to other aspirants to appear for the two examinations. “When the examinations are being held afresh, why is the HPSC not allowing everyone to appear? A large number of youngsters would have become eligible in the past seven months when the HCS preliminary exam and dental surgeon exams were last conducted by the commission,” he asked.