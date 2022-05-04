What took HPSC so long to cancel dental surgeon, HCS prelims exam, asks Congress
The Congress on Tuesday asked as to why the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) took over five months in ordering the cancellation of dental surgeon exam and HCS preliminary exam when corrupt practices and irregularities were detected in the conduct of these exams in November last year.
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, in an online briefing, said it seems the state government was trying to cover up the matter. “Is it possible that a deputy secretary can execute such a scam on his own? Who were the powers behind this corruption? The chief minister needs to answer this,” he said.
The HPSC had on May 2 ordered cancellation of two examinations after irregularities were detected.
The state vigilance bureau (SVB) had on November 18 last year arrested HPSC deputy secretary Anil Nagar from the commission’s office in Panchkula for allegedly accepting illegal gratification for manipulating the results of the dental surgeon examination.
During subsequent investigations, irregularities were also detected in the HCS preliminary examination. Certain discrepancies were found in the answer sheets of about 1,500 candidates who appeared in the HCS preliminary exam.
The HCS preliminary examination will now be held on July 10 and only those candidates who were found eligible to appear in the September 12 exam will be allowed to appear. The commission said examination for 81 dental surgeons will be held on June 19.
Surjewala also criticised the state government for not affording opportunity to other aspirants to appear for the two examinations. “When the examinations are being held afresh, why is the HPSC not allowing everyone to appear? A large number of youngsters would have become eligible in the past seven months when the HCS preliminary exam and dental surgeon exams were last conducted by the commission,” he asked.
Five held for fraud in Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested five members of an interstate gang who were duping common people on promises to triple their money. Police have identified them as Chaman Lal, of Kalka; Naresh Kumar, of Naggal in Ambala; Kesav and Sagar, of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh; and Sonu, of Gundiana village in Yamunanagar. The accused were arrested from a house in a locality under the Krishna Gate police station.
Raj Thackeray booked for provocative speech at Aurangabad rally
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was booked on Tuesday for his provocative speech at a rally in Aurangabad on May 1. After scanning Raj's speech with the help of a local cyber cell, an FIR was registered against the MNS chief, party leaders, and the organisers of the rally at City Chowk police station, Aurangabad.
Confusion prevails over BJP leadership change in Karnataka
Statements from a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader on an imminent cabinet expansion has raised hopes for aspirants within the party but confusion over a possible leadership change in the state remains as some leaders continue to give conflicting statements on the issue. The former chief minister and senior BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa, said the cabinet is likely to be expanded within the next two to three days.
Haryana to have joint horticulture wing to beautify cities, maintain greenery: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that a state-level joint horticulture wing will be created to beautify cities and maintain greenery. This wing will have its own nursery and other resources, Khattar said while chairing the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority meeting, held to review development works, in Faridabad on Tuesday. Development works worth ₹450 crore were approved in Tuesday's meeting, besides a ₹586 crore budget.
₹10.9 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: 15 days on, money transfer firm employee, two aides held
A fortnight after two bike-borne employees of a money transfer firm were robbed of ₹10.9 lakh near Grain Market, one of the victims and two of hJaspinder Singh'saccomplices were arrested on Tuesday. The arrested accused are Hitesh Kumar alias Honey of Jalandhar, an employee of the firm, and his aides Anmol Kaku and Kamalpreet Singh of Phagwara. The accused staffer, Honey, is also the brother-in-law of the owner of the firm, Rohit Kumar.
