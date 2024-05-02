Wheat arrivals in Haryana grain markets surpass last year’s figures

Wheat arrival at Haryana mandis has already surpassed last year’s figures by 6.4 lakh metric tonnes (MT) till April 30, a statewide report made available on the e-kharid portal of food, civil supplies & consumer affairs department has revealed. Labourers at work at a grain market in Gurugram. (PTI File)

As per the data, 65.6 lakh MT of wheat arrived at mandis across the state till April 30, as against 59.2 lakh MT during the corresponding period last year.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Out of this, government agencies have so far purchased 63 lakh MT as against 58 lakh MT during the corresponding period last year. This is almost five lakh MT more than last year.

In both rabi seasons, the government had begun procurement on April 1.

Harvesting nearly complete

Meanwhile, harvesting is in the final stages with thrashing underway in a few pockets of Ambala and adjoining districts of the North belt.

Jaswinder Saini, deputy director, agriculture, Ambala, said that nearly 99% of the harvesting is complete in his area.

In Panipat, district food supply officer Aditya Kaushik said that nearly 90-95% of the grains have already reached the mandis while the rest will reach in the next two weeks.

Lifting comparatively slower

Data shows that the wheat lifting operations are comparatively slower this time with only 75% lifting complete, as compared to 63.5% during the corresponding period last year. So far, 40 lakh MT of wheat has been lifted by the agencies concerned, the report suggests.

As per another report, till Wednesday, Karnal topped the state in terms of lifting (86.3%), followed by Rewari (78.4%) and Panipat (78.4%). The agencies in Gurugram have lifted only 43% of the crop at the purchase centers, the report shows.

Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas association chairperson Rajneesh Chaudhary said purchasing is in the final stages and lifting is starting to pick up pace.

A commission agent at the Karnal new grain market, Chaudhary said wheat from Meerut and Saharanpur has also arrived for private purchase through e-NAM portal.

Meanwhile, experts at the ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal, said they are hopeful that the overall wheat production in the country may rise as weather has been conducive throughout the year.

Dr BS Tyagi, principal scientist with the central institute, said, “Due to favourable weather conditions, particularly extended winter, the grain quality has been impressive this year. High-yielding variety seeds have also reached most of the farmers, so we are also hopeful of a record-breaking yield.”