Wheat lifting gathers pace in Haryana mandis

A fortnight after wheat purchase officially began in Haryana, lifting of the procured crop has now gathered pace at the grain markets. 18.87 lakh MT wheat lifted till April 14 in Haryana (HT File)

According to the data by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) issued on Tuesday, the agencies have purchased 18.87 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat till April 14, of which 29.72% (4.13 lakh MT) has been lifted from the mandis.

Rewari has witnessed the highest lifting at 69%, followed by Charkhi Dadri (51%), Mewat (46%) and Mahendergarh (45%).

Earlier, the lifting was slow at the purchase centers in the state as the tenders for lifting and other works were delayed in most parts of the state and were finalised and awarded for all grain markets only by Friday or Saturday last week.

Senior department officials including Hafed managing director (MD) Mukul Kumar and commissioner and secretary, animal husbandry and dairy department Vijay Dahiya, and others have inspected the major mandis of the state in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Kaithal and other areas, and issued instructions regarding purchase and lifting.

In terms of procurement, of the total 18.87 lakh MT, authorities in Karnal have purchased 3.09 lakh MT of wheat, while it is 1.68 lakh MT at Kurukshetra and 1.50 lakh MT in Palwal.

The figures also suggest that the procurement of crop this year is almost double as against last year, when 9.06 MT of wheat was purchased till date.

Meanwhile, officials said that even as the harvesting is underway in most parts of the state, any change in weather could impact the crop.

Professor agricultural meteorology at CCS Haryana Agricultural University ML Khichar said, “Due to the partial effect of western disturbance, there is a possibility of change in the weather of the state again on April 16, due to which there is a possibility of moderate to strong winds in the state, especially in southwestern and northern Haryana, and sporadic drizzle with thunder and lightning at some places during night of April 16. But later the weather is likely to be dry again.”

In Ambala, Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij inaugurated “Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteen”, where a meal will be available at ₹10 for farmers and labourers at new grain market in Ambala Cantonment

“Our government takes full care of every class, every area and every person. The wheat season has arrived, under this, Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteen has been inaugurated here so that farmers, labourers and others can get full meals at the place. Food will be provided at the canteen at the rate of ₹10, while the Market Committee Ambala Cantonment will pay ₹15 per plate as subsidy to the women self-help group operating the canteen,” he added.