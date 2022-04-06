Wheat procurement begins; minister takes stock of arrangements
Punjab food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday kick started wheat procurement at the Khizrabad grain market in Mohali. He also took stock of procurement preparations and payment status.
The minister assured farmers that every single grain of will be procured, adding that they will be paid on time.
Stating that procurement arrangements were in place in all mandis of Punjab and that there was no shortage of gunny bags, the minister appealed to the farmers to bring dry produce to the mandis to smoothen procurement.
During the current season, wheat is being procured through 1,862 permanent mandis and 450 temporary mandis across Punjab.
He said that the MSP for wheat during rabi season 2022-23 has been fixed at ₹2,015 by the Union government.
Procurement agencies in district are expected to procure 1,39,055 tonnes of wheat this season.
The minister said that 15 permanent mandis have been allotted for procurement in SAS Nagar.
All agencies have deployed staff as per the policy in the mandis. He directed the authorities to ensure timely procurement and payment to farmers.
Kataruchak said that the Punjab government was committed to providing all facilities to the farmers in the mandis.
He said that the district administration has also constituted a district-level grievance redressal committee to resolve the issues faced by the farmers in the mandis.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
-
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics