Wheat procurement begins; minister takes stock of arrangements

Punjab food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak kick started wheat procurement at the Khizrabad grain market in Mohali. He also assured farmers that every single grain of will be procured, adding that they will be paid on time.
Wheat is being procured through 1,862 permanent mandis and 450 temporary mandis across Punjab. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Punjab food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday kick started wheat procurement at the Khizrabad grain market in Mohali. He also took stock of procurement preparations and payment status.

The minister assured farmers that every single grain of will be procured, adding that they will be paid on time.

Stating that procurement arrangements were in place in all mandis of Punjab and that there was no shortage of gunny bags, the minister appealed to the farmers to bring dry produce to the mandis to smoothen procurement.

During the current season, wheat is being procured through 1,862 permanent mandis and 450 temporary mandis across Punjab.

He said that the MSP for wheat during rabi season 2022-23 has been fixed at 2,015 by the Union government.

Procurement agencies in district are expected to procure 1,39,055 tonnes of wheat this season.

The minister said that 15 permanent mandis have been allotted for procurement in SAS Nagar.

All agencies have deployed staff as per the policy in the mandis. He directed the authorities to ensure timely procurement and payment to farmers.

Kataruchak said that the Punjab government was committed to providing all facilities to the farmers in the mandis.

He said that the district administration has also constituted a district-level grievance redressal committee to resolve the issues faced by the farmers in the mandis.

