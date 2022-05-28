Who are Vikramjeet Singh Sahni, Balbir Singh Seechewal ― AAP Punjab's Rajya Sabha picks
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Saturday nominated environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and entrepreneur, philanthropist and social activist Bikramjeet Singh Sahni as its candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state. Both are Padma Shri awardees.
“I am very happy to inform you that the Aam Aadmi Party is nominating two Padma Shri awardees as members of the Rajya Sabha... one environment lover Padma Shri Sant Balbir Singh Seenchewal, the other Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahni is related to Punjabi culture... my best wishes to both,” chief minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted in Hindi.
The term of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal) is due to expire on July 4.
Who is Balbir Singh Seechewal?
Padma Shri awardee Balbir Singh Seechewal is a renowned environment activist and social worker. He was awarded the Padma Shri for rejuvenating the 160 km-long-long tributary of the Satluj and Beas rivers.
He has also constructed schools and colleges for the underprivileged in different places in Punjab.
Seechewal has received the SAARC Environmental Award and also been felicitated by the Dalai Lama
Known as 'Eco Baba', Seechewal was hailed as one of the Top 30 Heroes of the Environment in the world by Time Magazine.
Seechewal's work was endorsed by late president APJ Abdul Kalam, who had visited him at his village Seechewal twice.
Who is Vikramjeet Singh Sahni?
Padma Shri awardee Vikramjeet Singh Sahni is an entrepreneur, educationist and philanthropist.
He is the international president of the WPO (World Punjabi Organisation) which functions in 22 countries to foster social, economic, and cultural bondage.
He evacuated over 500 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs by sending three chartered flights and rehabilitated them other than ensuring free education of their children.
Sahni's selfless service during Covid-19 includes artificial intelligence-run mobile testing clinics, 2,000 oxygen cylinders and langar sewa serving 1 lakh people every day.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has also conferred the Anmol Sikh Rattan Award on Sahni for his exemplary services.
Sahni is the founder of Sun Foundation, which runs free skill development centres for disabled needy youth.
