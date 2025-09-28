Who’s my first love? Golf or my wife?

Someone asked me tauntingly, “Who’s your first love — Golf or your wife?” So… who’s my first love? Is it fair to compare? One makes my heart race with the thrill of a perfect shot; the other makes my heart rest with the peace of perfect companionship. (Shutterstock)

Well, mine came in two instalments — the first wore a bridal saree, the second carried a 7-iron.

Suman, my wife, arrived 56 years ago, sweeping me off my feet. Golf arrived 15 years later… sweeping my feet off the living room carpet and firmly onto the fairways.

She never took to the game herself. She doesn’t watch it, doesn’t play it, doesn’t understand how a grown man can chase a tiny ball for hours and still come home happy. But she has never complained either. Her attitude is: “Let him go. He’ll return sunburnt, but not bankrupt.”

Golf gives me my daily fix — fresh air, gentle exercise, the occasional miracle shot. But it only takes up 3-4 hours of my day. The rest of the time, I’m with the woman who has been my best friend and co-pilot through life’s long drive.

And yet, in this long journey of dual companionship, there were moments of distraction, I admit. A hole-in-one, my first tournament win — those were intoxicating triumphs when golf almost seduced me to stay longer in its company. But then came my wife’s masterstroke. She was often more thrilled than I was, proudly announcing my achievements, even offering to host parties as if she had sunk the winning putt herself. And thus, she quietly reclaimed my heart and soul. While my flirtations with golf continued, I was always back home comfortable in her loving company.

I confess, when I’m at home, I sometimes drift into thoughts of golf — the putt I missed, the bunker I cursed, or the perfect shot that once gave me a hole-in-one. I also dream of the palm trees straddling lush green fairways silhouetted against the Shivalik backdrop. I long to watch the ducks gliding gracefully in a formation dancing around the musical fountains.

But when I’m on the course, do I think of home? Rarely. And yet, when I reach home, a bit tired and fatigued, she greets me with that familiar smile, as if I’ve just returned from conquering Augusta.

She’s been there through every season — on days when I’ve hit nothing but rough, and in years when life gave us straight fairways. Her warmth, humour, and quiet patience have made every off-course moment richer than any eagle on my scorecard.

So… who’s my first love? Is it fair to compare? One makes my heart race with the thrill of a perfect shot; the other makes my heart rest with the peace of perfect companionship.

In truth, I can’t — and won’t — choose. Why should I? Love isn’t a mathematical quiz. Golf is the game I play. My wife is the life I live.

And if you still insist on an answer… let’s just say I’m blessed to have the best of both worlds. One keeps me swinging, the other keeps me grounded. One wears silk, the other wears greens. And I would be a fool to let go of either — because without her, I’d be lost… and without golf, I’d be home all day — and she might start charging me green fees.

So, my friends, in my twilight years at 83, life is swinging merrily between my fair lady and my fairway. And I’m just loving it!