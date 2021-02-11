IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Why Haryana dumped 2018 rules about giving govt jobs to outstanding sportspersons
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Why Haryana dumped 2018 rules about giving govt jobs to outstanding sportspersons

The outstanding sportspersons will be given provisional appointments in case they do not possess the requisite qualifications for the post at the time of initial appointment
READ FULL STORY
By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:20 PM IST

Eligible sportspersons lacking minimum qualification and out of turn employment of sportspersons leading to surge in litigation were among the hosts of administrative issues that nudged the Haryana government to bury the 2018 rules under which the sportspersons were also appointed as Haryana Civil Service (HCS) and Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers.

On Wednesday, when the Haryana cabinet met, one of the key policy decisions it took was to replace the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018, with the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B & C) Service Rules, 2021.

Now, the outstanding sportspersons will be appointed under the new service rules in a separate cadre for promotion of sports. The new rules apply brakes on accommodating outstanding sportspersons in the elite HCS and HPS mandated under the abolished 2018 rules.

In the cabinet agenda, the sports department admitted that it was facing difficulties in providing government employment to eligible sportspersons as some of them lacked requisite qualification.

Another issue that prompted the state government to put in place the new rules was the Punjab and Haryana high court making some observations regarding the 2018 rules in two different cases of 2018 and 2019 in cases of sportspersons appointments.

Yet another compelling reason to replace the 2018 rules was sportspersons of certain stream exploiting the loophole in the existing rules, a government functionary involved in framing the new rules said asking not to be identified.

“The case of IAS officer Jagdeep Singh’s son, Vishwajeet Singh, who is an international shooter and was appointed as an HCS officer, also played a key role in forcing the government to replace the old rules,” officials familiar with the development said.

After appointing Singh as an HCS officer in December 2019 under the sports category, the state government didn’t issue an appointment letter till September 2020, forcing him to move the HC. Now, the HC has directed the state government to issue appointment letter within four weeks.

Top government officials said that under the new policy medal winners in Olympics and Asian Games will be offered Group-A posts.

DIFFICULTIES IN PROVIDING GOVT JOBS

As per the cabinet agenda, the sports department was facing some difficulties in providing government jobs, especially posts of Group-A and B to the eligible outstanding sportspersons having qualification below matriculation standard. Some other departments “did not have the posts for outstanding sportspersons.”

In this backdrop and keeping in view the problems the departments were facing in implementing the 2018 rules and the observations made by the HC, a departmental committee was set up as per the August 10, 2020 orders of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Officials said that inter-departmental consultations were held to draft the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B, and C) Service Rules, 2021.

While CM approved the new rules on January 28, 2021, finance department gave nod on February 5, followed by general administration department on February 8. The matter was submitted for concurrence of chief secretary, and Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

The new rules were also placed before the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) also that gave approval to the new policy on February 9, a day before the cabinet approved the policy.

PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT

The outstanding sportspersons will be given provisional appointments in case they do not possess the requisite qualifications for the post at the time of initial appointment. They will be granted two extra years in addition to the prescribed period required for the attainment of requisite qualification.

The outstanding sportspersons will be eligible to apply for the post within 10 years of their sports achievement or up to the age of 43, whichever is earlier.

Under the new service rules, a separate cadre will be created to promote sports in the state for which 50 posts of Group A (deputy director), 100 posts of Group B (senior coach), 150 posts of Group B (coach) and 250 posts of Group C (junior coach) have been sanctioned. The upper age limit has also been reduced from 50 years to 42 years.

Some new tournaments have been included in new rules such as South Asian Games, National Games, Ranji Trophy, Circle Kabaddi, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The new policy is going to diminish Haryana’s image as a sports-promoting state, says 800m runner and Asian Games gold medallist (Jakarta, 2018) Manjit Singh Chahal. (HT FILE)
The new policy is going to diminish Haryana’s image as a sports-promoting state, says 800m runner and Asian Games gold medallist (Jakarta, 2018) Manjit Singh Chahal. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Players upset over Haryana’s new policy for outstanding sportspersons

By Shalini Gupta, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:21 PM IST
The Haryana cabinet has decided against appointing outstanding sportspersons as HCS and HPS officers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Why Haryana dumped 2018 rules about giving govt jobs to outstanding sportspersons

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:20 PM IST
The outstanding sportspersons will be given provisional appointments in case they do not possess the requisite qualifications for the post at the time of initial appointment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hotels in Spiti valley will open in the second week of April once the valley tides over the water scarcity due to sub-zero temperatures after heavy snowfall this season. (HT Photo)
Hotels in Spiti valley will open in the second week of April once the valley tides over the water scarcity due to sub-zero temperatures after heavy snowfall this season. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

320 homestays in HP’s Spiti open doors for tourists from Feb 17

By Gaurav Bisht
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Hotels will function from April as they are facing water scarcity due to sub-zero temperatures, heavy snow spells
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Tarsem Chand, who was falsely implicated for corruption when he was posted as secretary in the Regional Transport Authority in Faridkot district last year. (HT file photo)
Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Tarsem Chand, who was falsely implicated for corruption when he was posted as secretary in the Regional Transport Authority in Faridkot district last year. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Vigilance Bureau falsely implicated PCS officer for corruption: Probe report

By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:59 PM IST
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) had falsely implicated a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer, Tarsem Chand, posted as secretary in the Regional Transport Authority in Faridkot district, in a corruption case in connivance with two private transporters in June last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student staying in the hostel reported mild symptoms and tested positive about a week ago. Girls on the same floor underwent the coronavirus test and 18 of them were found positive after which all 268 students were tested and 31 more were found to have contracted Covid-19. (Representative photo)
A student staying in the hostel reported mild symptoms and tested positive about a week ago. Girls on the same floor underwent the coronavirus test and 18 of them were found positive after which all 268 students were tested and 31 more were found to have contracted Covid-19. (Representative photo)
chandigarh news

50 nursing college students test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Private college in Palampur closed, students quarantined in hostel after first case detected a week ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Vigilance Bureau falsely implicated PCS officer for corruption, finds probe report

By Gagandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar:
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:37 AM IST
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) had falsely implicated a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer, Tarsem Chand, posted as secretary in the Regional Transport Authority in Faridkot district, in a corruption case in connivance with two private transporters in June last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh advisory council meets, leaves without any major decision

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Held after nearly 18 months, meeting ends with presentations by UT police and chief engineer, leaving resident and trader bodies miffed
READ FULL STORY
Close
A single vial can be used for 10 beneficiaries, but has to be used within four hours of opening. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A single vial can be used for 10 beneficiaries, but has to be used within four hours of opening. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

300 Covid vaccine-19 doses wasted in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:08 AM IST
As many as 300 precious doses of coronavirus vaccine have been wasted in Chandigarh since the vaccination rollout on January 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

BJP candidate’s husband ends life in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Was being pressured by former councillor to have her withdraw her nomination from MC elections, alleges wife
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Snatchers target woman sitting outside her house in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Two motorcycle-borne snatchers targeted a 45-year-old woman sitting in the sun outside her house in Sector 40 on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Rajewal, Punjabi artistes protest against agri laws in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal and Punjabi artistes protested against the three farm laws in Sector 70 on Tuesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday.(HT image)
This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday.(HT image)
chandigarh news

No tax for taxis, autos entering Haryana from Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:36 AM IST
The new rule will mean no tax being charged from such vehicles of other NCR States having contract carriage permits under the NCR reciprocal common transport agreement while entering and operating in Haryana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Stolen cheques encashed: Axis Bank told to refund 5.5 lakh

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Bank also directed to pay 1 lakh as compensation to the complainant for carelessness, lack of duty and negligence on their part
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Panjab University staff to get full pension benefits after 25 years of service

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:22 PM IST
Panjab University employees will now get full retirement benefits after 25 years of service against the earlier condition of 33 years
READ FULL STORY
Close
FDCI president Sunil Sethi being honoured at Chitkara University on Wednesday. (HT photo)
FDCI president Sunil Sethi being honoured at Chitkara University on Wednesday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

FDCI president Sunil Sethi receives honorary doctorate from Chitkara University

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Since Sethi took over the leadership of FDCI in 2008, it has grown to represent more than 350 designers
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP