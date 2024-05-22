Why you should not be convicted for contempt: HC to Mohali builder

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a show cause notice to a Mohali builder as to why he should not be convicted for contempt of court. The bench of justice Rajbir Sehrawat, while posting the matter for July 3, asked the developer Jarnail Singh Bajwa to personally be present and submit his response. (HT file photo for representation)

“..prima facie, (Bajwa) has already committed the contempt … for which he deserves to be convicted and sentenced. However, before passing an order of conviction and sentence, it is appropriate to grant an opportunity to show cause as to why he should not be convicted..,” the bench observed.

The matter pertained to the completion of electricity work in Sector 123, Sunny Enclave in Mohali. Bajwa had failed to produce completion certificate from state authorities before the court and state’s lawyer had told the court that he was even yet to pay outstanding electricity charges. It was in December, 2022, that the developer had given an undertaking that he would complete the work by March, 2023. However, when he failed to comply with the order, the residents filed a contempt plea in February, petitioners’ lawyer Rakesh Dhiman said. As many as 99 residents had moved high court in 2022, alleging failure by the developer on providing basic infrastructure.