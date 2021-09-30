Wife, 2 aides held for hacking labourer to death

Nine days after a labourer was found dead, the police arrested his wife and two of her aides for murder on Wednesday.

The victim’s wife, Munisha, 30, of Partap Nagar, was reportedly having affairs with the co-accused — Ramesh, 22, of Kot Mangal Singh, and Barfat Ansari, 42, of Magghar di Chakki, Shimlapuri. Police said the victim, Ram Lagan, 33, knew of her affairs and objected to them, which is why Munisha murdered him.

Notably, it was Munisha herself who had led the police to the body, saying that her husband had told her about it in her dream. The murder weapon and the victim’s cycle have not been found so far.

The complainant, Bachan of Uttar Pradesh, the victim’s brother, told the police that Munisha had been involved in an illicit relationship with the two accused men. He said she had eloped with the two men seven months ago with her two sons and a daughter, but had later returned home.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Sachin Gupta, said on September 20, the accused served Ram Lagan liquor, and then hacked him to death and dumped his mortal remains near Lohara Bridge of the Sidhwan Canal. The next day, Munisha, went to the Division 6 police to lodge a missing persons report. The police asked her to bring a photograph of her husband, but she did not turn up again.

On September 22, she herself traced her husband’s body and approached the police. “The body had decomposed and was sent for postmortem and chemical examination to know the cause of death. Chemical examination confirmed murder and traces of alcohol in his body . The accused have confessed their crime,” the JCP said.

Daba station house officer, inspector Rohit Sharma, said the accused was produced before the court on Thursday. The court sent the accused to four-day remand. The accused said they had dumped the victim’s body in the canal.”

Sequence of events

September 20 : The three accused hack the victim to death after inebriating him and dump his body near Lohara Bridge

September 21: The victim’s wife lodges a missing persons’ complaint, but does not provide a photograph

September 22: The victim’s wife “discovers” the body,says her husband came in her dream and led her to it

September 29: Trio arrested, confess to crime

September 30: Accused produced in court and sent to four-day police custody.