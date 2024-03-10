 Wife of man who set himself on fire in police station booked in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Wife of man who set himself on fire in police station booked in Ludhiana

Wife of man who set himself on fire in police station booked in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 11, 2024 05:18 AM IST

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim, who had earlier accused police personnel for slapping and humiliating her son

Three days after a 37-year-old man set himself on fire at Sadar Jagraon police station, the Ludhiana rural police lodged an FIR against his wife on Sunday for allegedly humiliating him in public and threatening him.

The FIR has been lodged against the wife of the victim; however, she got bail immediately after being arrested. (HT File Photo)

However, the police probe did not find the allegations true as the CCTVs installed at the police station did not capture any such incident.

In her complaint, the mother of the victim stated that soon after his marriage, her son had gone to Dubai for employment. He used to visit after every two years. The family found that his wife had developed illicit relations with a man and they spoke to her parents about it. Their relatives also intervened in the matter, but to no avail.

She added that a few days ago, the woman left the house and started living with her aide. She had also filed a complaint against the man of harassment.

“We along with two other villagers went to the police station to join the investigation after being summoned by the police on March 7, where the woman threatened them. She hurled abuses and humiliated him in public. Following which my son left the police station and returned in a few minutes with a bottle of petrol. He poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire,” the complainant said.

“The police personnel and onlookers doused the flames and rushed my son to the hospital. He suffered 50% burns,” she added.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 294 (obscene act or songs in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. She was arrested and given bail. The ASI added that more sections could be added in the FIR.

