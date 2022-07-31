Wildbuzz | Boars vs terrorist terriers
Dogs are humans’ oldest friends but are currently serving a dubious pursuit in Punjab. The malady of poaching using dogs as fiendish killers is spreading to Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Ingenious poachers ---- not daring to use firearms in the age of mobile-driven rapid communication alerts or not possessing the resources to buy weapons --- use pure and blended-breed dogs to hunt down virtually any wild thing that comes their way: mongooses, birds, monitor lizards, porcupines etc. Videos of creatures squealing in terror, piercing pain and helplessness as dogs savage them to the delight of the stony poachers is heart-rending.
But when pitted against Wild boars, dogs suffer grievous wounds because a pugnacious pig is the most formidable of foes. Bull terriers and other breeds known for their die-hard spirit and refusal to back off from a dangerous encounter are preferred for bringing down boars. A boar when wounded turns with all its might --- and in consonance with the ‘’cornered rat syndrome” --- on the dogs. The boar puts its lethal tusks to ruthless use in self-defence, charging at aggressor dogs, gashing their flanks and boring the soft-skinned dogs into a bloody mess. No matter how strong or gutsy the dog is, a big boar is more than a match for a lone dog. Only a pack sniping at the quarry from all quarters gets the diehard pig down. Dogs have often left the battle wounded and on occasion, dead.
Shikari tales from the Terai jungles recount battles of outsized boars with tusks going several inches (from root tips to protruding part, 6-8 inches) and curving upwards like warrior moustaches. Such a boar, that dwells alone, can be irascible and will think nothing of challenging a haughty tiger. Tales of such a boar battling a tiger are part of the Terai shikar lore, the clash of titans said to have raged all night. Dawn revealed a jungle floor etched in guts and gore. The boar was dead but not before he had left the king licking severely-insulting wounds.
Hard evidence of poaching and dogs wounded by boars is available in the public domain as videos and pictures are put up on social media by killers. These go viral and newer poachers sprout. Poachers have lent impudence to their illegal acts by brazenly uploading self-indicting evidence. Abhinav Srihan of Fauna Police has collected 1,224 pictures and videos and forwarded these to wildlife authorities at State / Central levels.
No action. Srihan is left lonesome, piling up evidence. Creatures are left to perish in the loud purges of a silent spring.
‘Aliens’ in the garden
The Barn owl is the most widely distributed of the owl species across the world. It bears a quaint face that looks very much like a human heart. But like all matters of the heart, a tinge of sadness is never too far away because the owls are misconstrued as creatures of bad omen and persecuted. However, a family of Barn owls had the good fortune to virtually fall into the lap of nature-loving Opinder Kaur Sekhon of Sector 2, Chandigarh.
Let us turn to what Sekhon had to say: “I was hearing birds behaving strangely near the tree outside our boundary wall. I told my daughter that if birds behave like this then there must be a cat or snake around. When I went to our lawn and neared the particular tree, I saw an owl staring down at me. The more I tried to attract its attention, the more it started looking at me. I thought the owl resembled an alien. Later, we saw that the owl had an offspring almost in front of it but concealed in the parent’s belly. Ten days later, it was a beautiful rainy day in Chandigarh. The two owls were again peeping out of their abode.”
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
