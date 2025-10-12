Wildbuzz | Parvati maa ki saya mein

Incredible, Inspirational India! Parvati Devi administering Woodward’s Gripe Water to her civet and langur babies. (Peeraram Dhayal)

A quartet of Small Indian civet kittens were delivered in a gunny bag to ‘Van Mata’ Parvati Devi (51). Her heart was torn asunder and her maternal instincts fiercely roused. The orphans had never seen their mother. They were so newborn that their eyes were yet to open. The mother civet was missing, presumed dead.

“I thought to myself, O Almighty, these children will never know their mother’s love. Maine in bachhon ko god le liya. After 62 days of my care, they grew from under a 100g to 3.5-4kg each. We handed them to the Machia Biological Park Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, Jodhpur, as we could not feed them meat due to our beliefs. I wept and wept as the civets were taken away in a box. But it was for the good of the civets, and I had other orphans looking to me with imploring eyes,” Parvati told this writer.

Parvati and her husband, Peeraram Dhayal (58), run the Jambeshwar Environment & Wildlife Society Deora in Rajasthan’s Jalore district. Since 1998, the couple and volunteers rehabilitated 4,300 creatures suffering from dog bites, accidents, illness, heat strokes, poacher bullets, poisoning, etc. The earnest efforts of the Dhayals attracted international, national and state honours, including the 2018 RBS Earth Heroes Award.

Parvati descends from the legacy of Amrita Devi Bishnoi, her husband and their three daughters who sacrificed their heads in 1730 to the troops of Maharaja Abhay Singh of Marwar. Amrita’s family wrapped themselves around Khejri trees rather than letting troops chop them. It led to the killing of 358 more Bishnois before the Maharaja was done with his Jallianwala Bagh-like massacre. Forerunners to the eco-feminist Chipko movement, the Bishnois adhere to: ‘pran jaye per vachan na jaye’.