Wildbuzz | Social media fuels poaching

Social media is rife with gory footage of crimes and cruelty against wildlife, including bloodthirsty hound packs digging out hares and porcupines from burrows and savaging them amid the blood-curdling shrieks and cries of the victims. A minuscule portion of such content is ever removed by social media companies. Neither is content moderation by the companies adequate, nor is enforcement of the laws by the central and state governments when such offensive posts are red-flagged. Screenshots from an Insta account (nihangs_pethouse) regarding shikras’ sale.

A new and disturbing addition to the above violations of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (amended 2022) is the open sale of birds of prey or raptors such as shikras and black kites on Instagram. So, it’s not just about garnering clicks, shares, likes and advertising income by sharing offensive content of animal abuse, akin to clickbait pornography.

So brazen is the nerve of such social media users that not only is the price of the birds displayed but contact numbers are flaunted for closing the illegal deal. In this regard, an Instagram account (nihangs_pethouse) originating in Punjab has posted seven reels and photographs that show illegal captivity of raptors and solicit inquiries for sales in the comment section of the posts. The birds offered for sale include tremulous, hapless chicks and fledglings of shikras and kites, robbed from nesting adults.

This writer brought the offending Instagram account along with its reels and screenshots to the notice of Punjab chief wildlife warden Basanta Rajkumar on April 21, 26 and May 1, 2026. However, Rajkumar did not respond to a request from this writer for an update on the actions initiated by the Punjab forest and wildlife department against the account user and recovery of the captive wild birds displayed on Instagram.

The offending account is still operational, and therein lies a twist in a tragic tale of “robbed children”.

Breaking the parakeet cage

No Indian wild bird, be it a crow, pigeon, parakeet, munia, etc., can be kept in captivity by non-government entities except with the explicit permission of the forest and wildlife departments. The law is very clear but often observed in the breach. Citizens buy parakeets from poachers and maintain them as household pets in cages.

A welcome initiative to free pet parakeets (Alexandrine and rose-ringed) and create awareness among people and students against such illegal ownership has resulted in freeing 28 birds over the last two months from Sector 55, Phase 1, Mohali, Sunrise Complex, Zirakpur, and Behlana and Dhanas, Chandigarh.

According to a media statement, the drive was “organised by Karuna Eco-companions Foundation in collaboration with the Chandigarh forest and wildlife department, Global Youth Federation and Peedu’s People. The Chandigarh NSS Cell and the education department partnered in the initiative.”

An awareness drive on the illegal trade and captivity of wild birds was conducted at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Khuda Ali Sher. “Students and their parents were sensitised during the session. They were encouraged to understand that what may seem like love for animals can actually support wildlife crime and cruelty,” the statement added.

According to Sahil Verma of the NGO, Peedu’s People, “We are trying to track (parakeet) sellers based on the information we got from the owners of these parakeets. Most (pet) parakeets in the tricity region are sourced from Ambala and Zirakpur. We are currently in discussion with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (central agency).”

Verma said that during the drive, a common issue emerged — many people keeping parakeets were unaware that it was illegal to do so. Even if all such claims of ignorance by parakeet owners are taken at face value, the fact is parakeets are protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (amended 2022). Illegal ownership automatically invites legal proceedings and punishment.

Explaining the hesitancy to act against illegal parakeet owners, Verma told this writer: “The forest and wildlife department wants to make people aware before booking people under the Act. That is why we started this awareness drive.”

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