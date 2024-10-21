Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will address rice millers concerns in a swift manner: Ludhiana DC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 22, 2024 06:34 AM IST

The DC emphasised that the Ludhiana district administration was aware of the issues faced by the rice millers and a dialogue to resolve the challenges faced by them was on with senior officials

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Monday convened a meeting with rice millers in Jagraon, assuring them that all their outstanding issues and demands would be addressed swiftly.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal highlighted that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has agreed to most of the requests raised by the rice millers and assured them that their issues and demands would be addressed swiftly. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal highlighted that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has agreed to most of the requests raised by the rice millers and assured them that their issues and demands would be addressed swiftly. (HT Photo)

The DC emphasised that the Ludhiana district administration was aware of the issues faced by the rice millers and a dialogue to resolve the challenges faced by them was on with senior officials. Jorwal further announced that he was personally liaising with the Food Corporation of India to facilitate the transportation of surplus food grains, thereby creating adequate storage space.

The DC also highlighted that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has agreed to most of the requests raised by the rice millers and assured them that their issues and demands would be addressed swiftly.

Representatives from Rice Millers Association and other officials from various departments, attended the meeting.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //