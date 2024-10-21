Will address rice millers concerns in a swift manner: Ludhiana DC

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Monday convened a meeting with rice millers in Jagraon, assuring them that all their outstanding issues and demands would be addressed swiftly. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal highlighted that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has agreed to most of the requests raised by the rice millers and assured them that their issues and demands would be addressed swiftly. (HT Photo)

The DC emphasised that the Ludhiana district administration was aware of the issues faced by the rice millers and a dialogue to resolve the challenges faced by them was on with senior officials. Jorwal further announced that he was personally liaising with the Food Corporation of India to facilitate the transportation of surplus food grains, thereby creating adequate storage space.

The DC also highlighted that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has agreed to most of the requests raised by the rice millers and assured them that their issues and demands would be addressed swiftly.

Representatives from Rice Millers Association and other officials from various departments, attended the meeting.