Will challenge HC order before top court: Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state government will challenge the decision of the Punjab and Haryana high court on the BBMB and water sharing in the Supreme Court. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann staged a sit-in at Nangal on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Mann, who staged a sit-in at Nangal, said the battle to protect the waters will be fought politically and legally. “The BBMB chairman has tried to illegally loot the water of the state, which is highly condemnable. Any such move will not be tolerated and the state government will oppose it tooth and nail,” he said.

The chief minister also accused the BJP-led central government of playing dirty games over the waters of the state at a time when the country was supposed to fight the enemy in unison with each other.

Mann said Punjab will never allow the nefarious plans of the BJP to succeed and not even a single drop of water will be shared with any other state.

“The BJP and its allies are in haste to steal water from Punjab. The BJP should tell that whether Punjab should safeguard the borders of the country or protect the waters. Due to vigilance of the state government today, the stealing of water by BBMB and Haryana has been prevented,” he said.

The CM said the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) was originally established to manage the waters of the Sutlej and Beas rivers, but for years, Punjab’s water had been diverted to other states through it.

“The BJP government has started using this board for its political interests. Without consulting Punjab, meetings are being called at midnight, and under pressure from other states, Punjab’s rightful share is being taken away,” he added. Describing BBMB as a “white elephant”, the chief minister demanded its reconstitution. “It is totally useless and unacceptable in the present form. Punjab will never accept it now,” he added.