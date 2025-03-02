Will empanel private psychiatrists to overcome shortage: Dr Balbir

To overcome the shortage of psychiatrists, the Punjab government is mulling to empanel private ones. The severe shortage of psychiatrists may also come in the way of the government’s ongoing anti-drug drive. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh, who is also a member of a committee formed to oversee the war on drugs programme launched by the Punjab government, said, “Yes there is a shortage of psychiatrists. We are already working on it. We are planning to empanel private psychiatrists to overcome the shortage.” (HT File)

As of now, 60 psychiatrists across the state are catering to around 10 lakh registered drug addicts in 529 government-run Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) and 32 de-addiction centres and 18 rehabilitation centres.

All these centres can’t give desired results sans supervision and guidance of the psychiatrists as they are the ones who monitor the dosages of drug addicts. Moreover, they conduct checking of OOAT clinics in the district, and every new drug addict is enrolled after approval from the psychiatrist.

According to health officials, several districts are functioning with just one psychiatrist, making it difficult to provide adequate counselling and rehabilitation services to drug addicts and hampering the functioning of the OOAT centres.

One of psychiatrists said, “We are highly overburdened. Apart from routine OPDs, we have dedicated days to conduct inspections of OOAT clinics and de-addiction centres. Along with this, we are also part of the medical board that conducts dope tests of those who seek arms licences. The government should hire more psychiatrists at the earliest.”