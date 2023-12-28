Will expand infra in Ludhiana district, says health minister

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh chaired a review meeting of healthcare services in the district on Wednesday. The minister highlighted the state government’s commitment to elevating healthcare standards. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh during the meeting in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Singh outlined strategic measures to address the shortage of doctors and said that the government plans to recruit approximately 1300 new physicians. The healthcare infrastructure will witness significant expansion, incorporating advanced facilities, such as X-ray and ultrasound in government hospitals, complemented by bolstered nursing staff, he said.

Singh added that by February 15, 2024, all government hospitals in Ludhiana will offer an extensive range of 280 medicines, adding that around 190 types would be made available within January.

In a bid to enhance hospital functionality and patient care, Singh said Chief Minister Patient Welfare Committees would be formed at district and sub-divisional levels. These committees, comprising key stakeholders, such as MLAs concerned, civil surgeon, senior medical officers, program officers, and NGO representatives, would collaborate to refine the healthcare system in their respective areas.

Singh applauded the contribution of 75 Aam Aadmi clinics in Ludhiana, catering to the healthcare needs of the district. He unveiled plans to establish an additional 20 clinics to broaden the reach of medical services.

He said that around 70 expert doctors were in contact with him in the district and the services of students of around 16 different nursing colleges would be taken in providing health services to the patients.

Singh reassured the public regarding the monitoring of the Covid situation, emphasising the importance of following health advisories, particularly the wearing of masks in crowded places.