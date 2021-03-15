Will follow original Nanakshahi calendar, not amended version, says Pakistan gurdwara body
The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) on Sunday refused to follow the “amended” Nanakshahi’ calendar that was unveiled by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar a day before and released the original version.
A religious function was organised at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, to celebrate the beginning of the Sikh new year Nanakshahi Samvat 553.
Addressing the gathering, PSGPC general secretary Ameer Singh appealed to the Akal Takht jathedar to resolve the issue and call a group of Sikh scholars to implement the calendar’s original version which he termed as a “symbol of distinct identity of the Sikh religion”.
The SGPC had rolled back the original version introduced in 2003 under pressure from Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa-led Sant Samaj, which was in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) during the 2010 SGPC polls.
In the name of amendments, the original version was replaced with the new one which was modified as per the Bikrami calendar, but its nomenclature ‘Nanaksahi Calendar’ was not changed.
“Giani Harpreet Singh during his visit to Pakistan had assured us that he would constitute a committee of scholars to address the issue. If he is facing any problem, we are ready to host a meeting of scholars at Nankana Sahib. The issue has to be resolved at the earliest possible,” said PSGPC chief Satwant Singh said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As cases spike, Punjab govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 4 lakh people already inoculated in J&K: DG family welfare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary schools reopen in Kashmir after a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6th finance panel to examine state’s fiscal health, suggest framework for restoration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K’s weather turns cold, rainy after relatively hot February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsimrat inducted into SAD working committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Criminal cases against cops: HC issues show-cause notice to Punjab home secretary on perjury proceedings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal’s budget session: Opposition stages walkout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investigation into 2015 Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura firing cases complete: SIT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
37 gangsters shifted to ‘dead zone’ Bathinda jail, no mobile signal for 2km
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gang of robbers busted in Punjab’s Mohali, five held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh govt schools see high turnout as offline exams begin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University likely to skip physical convocation again this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox