Will form third front to counter BJP in 2024 general elections: OP Chautala
OP Chautala visited several villages of Bhiwani district to invite party workers and people to take part in his party’s September 25 rally
: Garnering support for his party’s September 25 rally, former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) patriarch OP Chautala on Tuesday said they will form the third front to take on the ruling BJP at the Centre in the 2024 parliamentary polls.
Chautala visited several villages of Bhiwani district to invite party workers and people to take part in his party’s rally on its ideologue former deputy prime minister Devi Lal’s birth anniversary in Fatehabad.
Rakesh Sihag, INLD media coordinator said the party has extended invitation to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, JD(s) leader Deve Gowda, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury , Bihar deputy CM Tejashvi Yadav and many others for the rally.
No problem with Congress
While interacting with people, Chautala , who is considered to be an arch-rival of the Congress, said they have no problem with the induction of the Congress as part of the third front.
“Devi Lal had formed the third front to take on the then ruling Congress government and at that time, BJP was part of the third front. In the same way, now we want the Congress to be part of the third front so that BJP can be uprooted from the centre,” he added.
Chautala also accused the BJP of using the enforcement directorate and income tax agencies to mount pressure on the opposition leaders.
“I went to jail many times but I am not afraid of these agencies. The Congress had hatched a conspiracy and sent me to jail for 10 years. I want to tell my opponents that my party is more united and stronger than earlier due to the hard work of my workers. We will form the next government in Haryana,” he added.
In a veiled attack on his grandson Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, he said some ‘greedy people’ were responsible for the vertical split in his party and those people are now sitting in ‘BJP’s lap’.
“Haryana chief minister has opened a CM window but no solution was being done to people’s grievances. I used to visit villages under ‘Sarkar aapke dawar’ programme during my stint as chief minister and grievances were sorted out by officials on the spot. After returning again to power, we will follow the same formula. We will provide free of cost education and health to Haryana residents,” he said.
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
