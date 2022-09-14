Will form third front to counter BJP in 2024 general elections: OP Chautala

: Garnering support for his party’s September 25 rally, former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) patriarch OP Chautala on Tuesday said they will form the third front to take on the ruling BJP at the Centre in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Chautala visited several villages of Bhiwani district to invite party workers and people to take part in his party’s rally on its ideologue former deputy prime minister Devi Lal’s birth anniversary in Fatehabad.

Rakesh Sihag, INLD media coordinator said the party has extended invitation to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, JD(s) leader Deve Gowda, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury , Bihar deputy CM Tejashvi Yadav and many others for the rally.

No problem with Congress

While interacting with people, Chautala , who is considered to be an arch-rival of the Congress, said they have no problem with the induction of the Congress as part of the third front.

“Devi Lal had formed the third front to take on the then ruling Congress government and at that time, BJP was part of the third front. In the same way, now we want the Congress to be part of the third front so that BJP can be uprooted from the centre,” he added.

Chautala also accused the BJP of using the enforcement directorate and income tax agencies to mount pressure on the opposition leaders.

“I went to jail many times but I am not afraid of these agencies. The Congress had hatched a conspiracy and sent me to jail for 10 years. I want to tell my opponents that my party is more united and stronger than earlier due to the hard work of my workers. We will form the next government in Haryana,” he added.

In a veiled attack on his grandson Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, he said some ‘greedy people’ were responsible for the vertical split in his party and those people are now sitting in ‘BJP’s lap’.

“Haryana chief minister has opened a CM window but no solution was being done to people’s grievances. I used to visit villages under ‘Sarkar aapke dawar’ programme during my stint as chief minister and grievances were sorted out by officials on the spot. After returning again to power, we will follow the same formula. We will provide free of cost education and health to Haryana residents,” he said.