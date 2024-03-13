 Will frame stringent laws to eliminate corruption: Sukhu - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Will frame stringent laws to eliminate corruption: Sukhu

Will frame stringent laws to eliminate corruption: Sukhu

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Mar 13, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Sukhu was addressing a public meeting at Fatehpur in Kangra district where he dedicated 14 developmental projects worth ₹232 crore

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the state government was committed to curbing corruption and would frame strict laws to eradicate it.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at a rally in Kangra on Tuesday (HT)
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at a rally in Kangra on Tuesday (HT)

Sukhu was addressing a public meeting at Fatehpur in Kangra district where he dedicated 14 developmental projects worth 232 crore. “I have never compromised with principles in my life and have always raised the voice of the poor and downtrodden. I am aware of the sufferings of the common man, farmers and employees,” he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“After becoming the chief minister, the first challenge was to bring out the state of economic crisis. The governments cannot function under the debris of debt and keeping this in mind, we took several measures to improve the economy of the state from the existing resources. We feel proud that within a year we have succeeded in bringing 20% of the state’s economy back on track,” he said, and added that an additional revenue of 2,200 crore has been earned due to the earnest efforts of the government.

Sukhu said that just as the state was recovering from the financial crises, another jolt was in the form of natural disaster, and thereafter the political upheaval the state was presently witnessing.

“During the disaster, I visited every affected area to monitor the relief and rescue operations. The government enhanced the relief package by amending the rules and the norms. Despite the financial crunch, the government provided a special relief package of 4,500 crore for the affected families,” he said.

CM dedicates 275-cr projects to Chamba

Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 24 development projects worth 275 crore at Chamba on Tuesday. He inaugurated 68-meter span steel truss bridge over Ravi River on Mehla-Bhagiar-Huraid road completed at a cost of 4 crore, Kangela Nullah bridge on Nakrod-Tikrigarh-Bhagaigarh road completed at a cost of 2 crore and Seru Nullah bridge on Tissa-Saikothi-Jhajjakothi road completed at a cost of 2 crore.

    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

