News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will implement Old Pension Scheme in first cabinet meet: Hooda

Will implement Old Pension Scheme in first cabinet meet: Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 02, 2023 06:44 AM IST

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress leader said that old pension plan is the right of the employees and the government should immediately accept and implement their demand

: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday announced that the Old Pension Scheme will be implemented at the first cabinet meeting as soon as the Congress government is formed in Haryana.

Will implement Old Pension Scheme in first cabinet meet: Hooda
Will implement Old Pension Scheme in first cabinet meet: Hooda

The Old Pension Scheme was done away with and replaced by a contributory pension scheme called New Pension Scheme as a part of pension reforms during the Congress-led UPA rule at the Centre.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Speaking to the members of National Movement for Old Pension Scheme, who are holding protest at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, the Congress leader said that old pension plan is the right of the employees and the government should immediately accept and implement their demand.

Hooda said this benefit has been given to employees in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out